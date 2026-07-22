1 killed in early morning San Jose fire

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A fatality was reported after crews knocked down a blaze in San Jose's Windmill Springs neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. at a single family dwelling in the 1200 block of Sylvia Drive, the San Jose Fire Department said on social media.

By 5:15 a.m., crews contained the fire but an individual was declared deceased, while another victim was sent to a hospital due to injuries that were not immediately confirmed.

According to fire officials, three adults and two dogs were displaced. The department said the American Red Cross will assist them.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.