1 person dies when Tesla hits fire truck on I-680, 4 firefighters injured

article

One person is dead in the wake of a crash in which a Tesla hit a fire truck on northbound Interstate 680 near the Treat Boulevard offramp in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Truck 1 was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 just south of the Treat Boulevard offramp from a previous accident, the district reported on social media.

Tesla crash on 1-680 2/18/23

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire district, and a passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

SEE ALSO: NHTSA announces Tesla recall for "full self-driving" mode safety concerns

"Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles," the district said on social media.