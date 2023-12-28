14 arrested during Gaza ceasefire protest at Travis Air Force Base

The Fairfield Police Department announced 14 arrests related to a Gaza ceasefire protest that blocked the entrance of Travis Air Force Base early Thursday morning.

The protesters, numbering about 150, began their rally around 6 a.m., at which time the Fairfield Police Department and representatives of the Travis Air Force Base said they met with the organizers to allow them their constitutional right to protest while also ensuring service members were able to get on base.

"Unfortunately, almost immediately after that meeting, some of the protestors moved into the street and blocked both the North and South gates," a release from the police department said.

The department also said that the protesters were then asked to leave the roadway several times individually and told they could continue their demonstration on the side of the road.

Fairfield police said that they took 10 protesters from the North Gate and four from the South Gate entrance into custody after they allegedly did not comply with these commands and were subsequently booked into Solano County Jail for refusal to disperse.

Travis AFB also confirmed that one protester, after crossing onto Travis AFB property, was briefly detained at the scene by Travis AFB Security Forces and promptly turned over to the Fairfield Police Department for further processing.

Organizers said groups and attendees at the protest included Youth4Palestine-Sacramento, SF Bay Area CODEPINK, the Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County and Veterans For Peace.

"At a time when 70% of Americans polled, including 80% of Democrats, support a ceasefire resolution, it is appalling that the vast majority of Congress and our Democratic president are inhibiting a ceasefire, and continuing to send military aid to Israel," a press release from organizers stated.

"We have very few choices left, but to call on our own military to act out of conscience, and stand up for basic human rights of the Palestinian people," said Toby Blome, one of the organizers.

The department said no force was used and no injuries were reported as a result of the protest or arrests.

As of 9:30 a.m., the roadways were cleared and access to the base had returned to normal.