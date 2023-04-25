1 killed, another injured in shooting at Oakland apartment complex

article

A double shooting at a West Oakland apartment complex on Monday left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

A KTVU camera crew captured video of a large police presence inside and around the Mandela Gateway apartment complex on Monday night.

Oakland police investigate double shooting at an apartment complex in West Oakland on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Oakland police said officers were called to the 1400 block of 7th Street shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives were called in to investigate, police said.

Emergency crews rushed the other victim to the hospital, where that person was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Alameda County coroner’s officials told KTVU the name of the deceased victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

KTVU reached out to Mandela Gateway for comment and details about the incident, but a representative declined to provide a statement.

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or call the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

Monday's shooting comes amid a rash of gun violence in the city in recent days, including an incident that left two injured early Sunday and a double homicide that claimed the life of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter in East Oakland on Saturday night. Another child was also injured in that case.