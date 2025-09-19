19-year-old charged with murder of Oakland security guard

article

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the shooting death of an Oakland security guard who was caught in the crossfire of gunshots while walking home from a BART station.

Alameda County prosecutors charged Jeremiah Crawford with the murder of Tony Norman, 67, who was fatally shot on Aug. 27 near 17th and Brush streets.

It wasn't immediately known if Crawford had an attorney to represent him.

Norman was an innocent victim of bullets ringing out between two cars just before 5 p.m. that day, his family said.

A verified GoFundMe created for the family described Norman as a hardworking man who is originally from North Carolina, but moved and settled in California.

"Tony was simply walking across the street on his way home when he was fatally shot—an innocent victim caught in gunfire unrelated to him or his actions. He never made it home that night," the family wrote. Adding, "Tony didn’t deserve this. He was a man who showed up every day, did his job, loved his family, and lived with integrity. His loss has left a deep void in our lives."