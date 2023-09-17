2 arrested for allegedly shooting, killing juvenile and injuring man

article

San Jose police said Sunday they arrested two people they believe responsible for shooting and killing a juvenile and wounding a man in July.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Rodolfo Stagi of San Jose and a juvenile on Aug. 25 in Morgan Hill.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. July 8, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the area of E. William and S. 10th streets.

Arriving officers found an adult male and a juvenile male suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

The adult was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was the city's 21st homicide, police said Sunday.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide charges at Santa Clara County Main Jail and Juvenile Hall.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact Det. Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Det. Estantino via email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

People can submit crime tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.