Expand / Collapse search

2 cyclists injured in crash involving Daly City police vehicle

By and
Published  April 20, 2026 5:38pm PDT
Daly City
KTVU FOX 2
article

2 cyclists injured in crash involving Daly City police car. April 20, 2026. 

The Brief

    • Two cyclists were seriously injured in a crash involving a Daly City police vehicle on Monday, officials say. 
    • The extent of their injuries was unclear. 
    • The San Francisco Fire Department was called to the scene. The San Francisco Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation. 

DALY CITY, Calif. - Two bicyclists were seriously injured on Monday in a crash involving a Daly City police vehicle, officials say. 

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed they were called to an accident at 2:21 p.m. at Velasco and Acacia streets. The two cyclists were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not clear. 

The Daly City Police Department has so far said the investigation is being handled by the San Francisco Police Department. We have reached out to SFPD for more details. 

What they're saying:

An area resident said this seemed unusual for a normally quiet area.

We will update this story with the latest information as we learn the details. 

The Source 

  • The San Francisco Fire Department, Daly City Police Department, a witness who spoke. 

Featured

Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run collision
article

Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run collision

Police in San Francisco say a pedestrian was killed on Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash after the driver fled the scene. 

Daly CitySan Francisco Police DepartmentNews