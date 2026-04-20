2 cyclists injured in crash involving Daly City police vehicle

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The Brief Two cyclists were seriously injured in a crash involving a Daly City police vehicle on Monday, officials say. The extent of their injuries was unclear. The San Francisco Fire Department was called to the scene. The San Francisco Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.



Two bicyclists were seriously injured on Monday in a crash involving a Daly City police vehicle, officials say.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed they were called to an accident at 2:21 p.m. at Velasco and Acacia streets. The two cyclists were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not clear.

The Daly City Police Department has so far said the investigation is being handled by the San Francisco Police Department. We have reached out to SFPD for more details.

What they're saying:

An area resident said this seemed unusual for a normally quiet area.

We will update this story with the latest information as we learn the details.

The Source The San Francisco Fire Department, Daly City Police Department, a witness who spoke.