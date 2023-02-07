2 pedestrians killed in separate San Jose crashes, police say

Two pedestrians died Monday in San Jose in separate crashes, police said.

The first death happened at around 7 a.m on Jackson Avenue at Highway 680.

According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp.

The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The second happened on Monterey Highway near Blossom Hill, where a man, who may have been homeless was hit and killed while walking in the street.

In both cases, the drivers cooperated with police. The names of the victims were not released.

Last year in San Jose, a record 32 pedestrians were killed, forcing lawmakers to figure out how to make streets safer.

The intersection of Senter and Tully roads, was one of the most dangerous spots for pedestrians in 2022.