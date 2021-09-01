Driver gets shot, crashes near Oakland hospital

Oakland police are investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other in the city last night.

The first happened around 7 p.m. near Children's Hospital in North Oakland on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 53rd Street.

A person was shot while driving and crashed into a parked car, police said. That driver was in grave condition.

The second shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 29th Street.

It is unclear at this time whether the shootings are related.