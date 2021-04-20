2,000 priority students headed back to San Francisco classrooms as early as next week

Thousands of San Francisco middle and high school students are set to head back to their classrooms as early as next week.

On Tuesday, the board of education voted to send back 2,000 middle and high schoolers who are prioritized. That includes students with special needs and homeless students as well as those in foster youth programs.

However, not everyone is on board. A teacher at Lowell High School speaking off-screen during the board's meeting said she's concerned about bringing back older kids.

"There is real doubt about our ability to support our focal students and students with IEPs (Individual Education Program) who are returning to in-person learning. If the district does not honor its obligations immediately, we are set for a full scale disaster."

The board also voted on a replacement for Alison Collins as the board's vice president after she was ousted following a string of tweets that resurfaced from several years ago. The tweets were seen as racially insensitive and inappropriate.

Board member Faauuga Moliga is taking Collins place. Collins was the only board member who voted no on Moliga's appointment.