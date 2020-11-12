2020 election was ‘most secure in American history,’ according to CISA committees

The members of Election Infrastructure Government Council Executive Committee and other committees within the Department of Homeland Security released a statement on Thursday saying that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history.”

According to the joint statement released Friday by the committees, which are part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under DHS, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process, and have not found evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities.

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience,” the statement read, in part.

The statement noted that the process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the statement read.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections,” according to the statement.

CISA Director Chris Krebs retweeted a post Thursday which said, "Please don't retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they're made by the president."

Krebs also posted a link to the joint statement.

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a barrage of lawsuits amid President-elect Joe Biden's win — leveling, without proof, accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden.

Experts said the effort faced long odds given the Electoral College tally and recent court rulings that found no evidence of widespread vote fraud. Across the country, election officials from both parties say the 2020 election unfolded smoothly and there has been no conspiracy.

Biden was projected to be the 46th president of the United States on Nov. 7 after claiming the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, pushing him well past the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.