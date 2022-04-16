21-year-old homicide victim killed in Vallejo shooting

article

Vallejo police are investigating their ninth homicide of 2022 after a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said at 12:19 a.m., they responded to a call of a victim shot at Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane. The unidentified victim, a man from Oakland, was being transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle at the time of the call, police said.

Officers investigated at both the hospital and the crime scene found at the 100 block of Maher Court. The shooting victim died a short time later.

Police said the motive and circumstances of this shooting are being investigated. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

