2nd arrest made in shooting death of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Oakland rapper Tan DaGod.

Richard James Romano, 32, was arrested by the Oakland Police Department and was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with murder in the rapper's shooting death. The 27-year-old rapper's actual name was Alliauna Green. She was gunned down at an Oakland beauty store opening event on July 13. Friends of Green said the shooting was targeted.

"She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting," Sul Cho, owner of a nearby barbecue restaurant, said at the time of the shooting.

Tan DaGod has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram. She was apparently a supporter of the beauty supply store, a Black-owned business.

At the time of the broad daylight shooting, Oakland police confirmed the location of the shooting was on the 4000 block of Telegraph Avenue. They said the victim was declared dead at the hospital. At least one other person was injured in the shooting.

Police arrested the first suspect, Dominic Gates, 30, on July 18. Gates is facing a murder charge from the D.A.'s office and was also charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling - vehicle and shooting at an uninhabited dwelling - vehicle.

Gates also goes by his rap name, BNC4Nero. He has three previous felony convictions, including a conviction for pimping a girl between the ages of 16 and 17.

OPD did not confirm details about a possible motive, nor did the Alameda County D.A.'s Office.

Green's friends said she was focused on her music and had a bright future ahead of her.

