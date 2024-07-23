Rapper arrested in shooting death of Tan DaGod

A man has been arrested following the shooting death of Oakland rapper Alliauna Green, 27, known as Tan DaGod.

Dominic Gates, 30, is facing murder charges from the Alameda County District Attorney. Gates, also a rapper, known as BNC4Nero, has a previous felony conviction.

Dominic Gates

Green was promoting a grand reopening of Glamor Beauty Supply at 40th and Telegraph when she was shot. Friends who spoke with KTVU say they believe her shooting was targeted.

Mistah F.A.B.—who posted on his social media accounts about the shooting—claimed on his account that he was supposed to be where TanDaGod was when she was killed.

Henry Lee contributed to this report.