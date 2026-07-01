3 suspects take plea deals in Oakland chop shop case

Three suspected members of an East Bay auto theft ring have taken plea deals tied to a notorious Oakland chop shop.

Juan Montiel, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to the 2023 manslaughter of 25-year-old Kody Johnston.

30-year-old Natasha Simons and 46-year-old Andrew Trujillo both pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a car chase.

Authorities are also still searching for Justin Wayne Lee, 29, and Esmeraldo Vivero, 34, who Oakland police believe may have been killed as a result of a dispute among car-theft suspects connected to the chop shop located at the corner of 100th Avenue and Pearmain Street in East Oakland.