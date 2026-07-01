Expand / Collapse search

3 suspects take plea deals in Oakland chop shop case

By
KTVU FOX 2
News
Published July 1, 2026 9:29 AM PDT
Published July 1, 2026 9:29 AM PDT
Plea deals in Oakland chop shop case
Plea deals in Oakland chop shop case

Plea deals in Oakland chop shop case

Three suspected members of an East Bay auto theft ring accepted plea deals.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Three suspected members of an East Bay auto theft ring have taken plea deals tied to a notorious Oakland chop shop.

Juan Montiel, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to the 2023 manslaughter of 25-year-old Kody Johnston.

30-year-old Natasha Simons and 46-year-old Andrew Trujillo both pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a car chase.

Authorities are also still searching for Justin Wayne Lee, 29, and Esmeraldo Vivero, 34, who Oakland police believe may have been killed as a result of a dispute among car-theft suspects connected to the chop shop located at the corner of 100th Avenue and Pearmain Street in East Oakland.

NewsOaklandCrime and Public Safety