3 victims killed in Oakland hit-and-run crash identified by officials

The Brief Three victims who were killed in an Oakland hit-and-run crash over the weekend have been identified by officials. Robert Joe Dixon, aka, ‘OG Frog’ 64, Charles Blackmon, 65, and Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 44, were killed by the driver of a pickup truck. A 17-year-old was arrested after the crash. The pickup truck was driven on the sidewalk into a crowd of people, killing three and injuring three others.



Three victims killed in a Saturday night crash in Oakland have been identified by officials, KTVU has learned.

What we know:

Robert Joe Dixon, known to many as ‘OG Frog’, 64, Charles Blackmon, 65, and Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 44, were killed by the driver of a pickup truck who drove into a crowd of people on the sidewalk.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near 85th Avenue and International Boulevard. The three men were standing on a street corner outside East Bay Market & liquor, police said. Three other people were injured in the crash.

Victims of crash at 85th & International ID’d as Robert Joe Dixon aka "OG Frog," 64 (glasses); Charles Blackmon, 65; & Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 44.

On Monday, we reported a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the crash. The driver is accused of speeding and reckless driving. Police said the teen was driving more than 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Oakland Police Department Interim Chief James Beere said the driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run after the crash. The truck was not stolen, police said.

The suspect has not been formally charged. However, the case has been submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney for review.

Victims mourned

Friends and family had identified Dixon. On Monday, a memorial stood to honor the victims at the scene of the crash.

Dixon was said to be a calming presence in the community. He kept the peace and lent people cash.

There is surveillance video of the crash. We reported one of the injured victims was still in critical condition on Monday. The others were in stable condition and one was released from the hospital.

The Source KTVU's Henry Lee, previous KTVU reporting and the Oakland Police Department.