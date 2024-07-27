3rd body recovered from car that went over Devil's Slide cliff: CHP

article

A third body was recovered from a car that plunged off Devil's Slide cliff in San Mateo County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed with KTVU on Saturday that the third body was discovered when they retrieved the car.

At least two other bodies were previously recovered Friday from the cliff. Cal Fire previously said that there could be more people in the car that plunged over 200 feet into the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities first learned of the crash on Highway 1 shortly before noon Friday. The crash temporarily shut down both directions on Highway 1, which has since reopened.

Rescue crews had paused their recovery efforts due to the unsafe water conditions from the water's high tide and cold temperatures before resuming Saturday morning.

CHP said they don't expect any more bodies to be found.

None of the identities of the victims have been released; officials have only confirmed the gender of one man and not of the other two victims at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.