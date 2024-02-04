Expand / Collapse search
4 arrested for string of Bay Area home burglaries

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
Image 1 of 3

From left to right, Dejuan Mabon, Maurice Barrow, Shawn Wyatt, Lawrence Barton

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police shared photos from their recent burglary sting that led to the arrest of four suspects.

Police say with the help of other agencies, they uncovered $100,000 in cash and loads of stolen jewelry, watches, and purses. Several handguns and a high-capacity rifle were also found through the five search warrants.

All suspects were identified as Oakland residents. 

Dejuan Mabon and Shawn Wyatt, both 35, Maurice Barrow, 38, and Lawrence Barton, 37, were taken into custody for home invasions and residential burglaries. 

Officials said the quartet was able to disrupt home security camera signals by using wifi jammers.

Authorities say these items are all connected to the series of home invasions and residential burglaries they have been investigating. 

The burglaries spanned across cities, from San Bruno to Fremont and Union City to Milpitas.
 