4 charged in connection with alleged $1M organized retail theft ring

Four people were arraigned this week in connection with their alleged involvement in an organized retail crime ring worth approximately $1 million, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Cesar Godinez, Lucila Gaytan, Cesar Hernandez and Francisco Hernandez were charged with 18 counts related to theft, receipt and possession of stolen retail goods. Prosecutors said they were additionally charged with sentence enhancements in relation to the leadership, planning, possession and value of the items.

"I hope last week's arrest, and the charges just levied against the four suspects, sends a message loud and clear, organized retail theft will not be tolerated here in San Joaquin County," District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement. "If you want to engage in such behavior, do so at your own risk. You will be arrested, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

The California Highway Patrol had announced last Thursday that a 52-year-old man was arrested in Stockton for his alleged involvement in the thefts.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 400 block of Berrendo Lane after officers received information that the residence was allegedly used to buy stolen merchandise and resell.

The search of the home allegedly revealed products from retailers such as T.J.Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's and others.

Investigators said they are working with retailers to identify and recover the stolen merchandise.

The suspect arrested, who was not identified by officers, was believed to live at the home and had a felony warrant related to retail theft, the CHP said. He was arrested without incident.

Out of the four people charged, Cesar Hernandez had bail set for $300,000 and everyone will return to court Nov. 9, according to the District Attorney's Office.