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The Brief Brock Purdy will miss this Sunday’s 49ers match against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy hurt his ankle in the second quarter of last Sunday's match against the Minnesota Vikings Mac Jones will play quarterback in Purdy’s place.



Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss this Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers match against the Seattle Seahawks amid an ankle injury that has relegated the quarterback to day to day status.

Purdy out, Jones in

What we know:

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the team’s Friday practice that Purdy would not play in the Sunday game, adding that Mac Jones will play quarterback in Purdy’s place.

Purdy hurt himself in the second quarter of last Sunday's match against the Minnesota Vikings, though he was able to stay in the game.

Following the injury, Shanahan said Purdy was not available for practice to begin the week of preparation for Sunday’s division showdown against Seattle, and has been listed as day to day.

What we don't know:

Shanahan on Friday did not say when Purdy is expected to get back into the game.