49ers fans line up early for Jets game at Levi's Stadium

article

49ers fans lined up outside of Levi's Stadium ahead of the parking gates opening for Monday night's season opener game against the New York Jets.

SkyFox was overhead at about 12:30 p.m. -- over an hour before the parking lots opened to tailgaters.

Dozens of cars packed into the area, with some faithful fans even setting up tents as they waited.

Monday Night Football match-up against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets kicks off at 5:15 p.m

Levi's Stadium officials say any cars that stage outside the parking lots before they open will be cited by police, but KTVU cameras did not capture any officers citing the fans.

The game comes after more than 2,000 fans signed a petition, calling for more communication surrounding new tailgating rules.

The Change.org petition says the team and Levi's Stadium will enforce a new policy called "directed parking," where cars have to park in orderly, assigned spots.

According to the 49ers, directed parking offers several benefits, including "reducing congestion, improved safety, enhanced accessibility, time savings and improved traffic."

Longtime tailgaters say this will make it harder for them to connect with other cars in their parties.

According to the petition, the fans said that they're worried they won't be able to park with their party. They also complained that shuttles and walking for the elderly and children take approximately one hour to and from the stadium, and parking lots are "pitch dark and filthy."

The 49ers FAQ sheet advises fans to coordinate their arrival to the game with their friends so that they can caravan into the stadium together. If friends don't come together, the team acknowledges they can't be accommodated.

In the petition, fans say season ticket holders were not warned about the change.