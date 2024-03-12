San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

On social media, the new parents posted a sweet photo of their now expanded family with last Thursday’s date, 3/7/24, along with the words, "The best day of our lives."

They also revealed their son’s name: Beau Anthony Warner.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Warners said the baby, born in San Jose, was delivered by cesarean section because he was in a breech position.

They told the publication that the surgery went well and that the baby is healthy.

The couple first announced they were having a baby back in October, as Sydney Warner shared on Instagram, "The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives. Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!"

Throughout her pregnancy journey, the former contestant on "The Bachelor" shared updates and photos of her growing bump.

Last week, she posted a picture of herself from her hospital room, captioned, "Last bump pic before our lives change forever."

Congratulations to the new parents.



