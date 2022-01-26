49ers super fan serious about his 70-year love affair

The 49ers take on the Rams this Sunday in the NFC championship and the winner moves on to the Super Bowl.

And for one San Francisco native, a faithful fan for 70 years, he could be the most fired up. His passion for the Niners goes back to when he was a boy going to games at Kezar Stadium.

"When I was growing up, I was always hoping to be a 49er. I was too small," said Martin Jacobs.

Instead, he became the 49ers number one fan, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as such in 2000, the same year former star quarterback Joe Montana was inducted.

"I'm not a fair weather fan. Paint the face. Drink the beer. I take it serious," said the 78-year-old.

It's a love affair that started when he was 9 years old and attended his first game at Kezar Stadium in 1952.

His massive collection of memorabilia shows the depth of his devotion to the team. He said he used to pick up seat cushions for a nickel a piece.

By the time he was 13, he was selling peanuts and hotdogs while contending with seagulls.

"They came down on my tray and try to pull the hot dogs out and I go, ‘Get out of here,’" recalled Jacobs with a smile.

The native son of San Francisco played football in high school and college. He was inspired by his favorite player: running back Hugh McElhenny, whom he later befriended.

Jacobs proudly held up a football with the writing, "Hugh McElhenny the king: 49ers 17 Colts 13 in 1957."

Jacobs' passion for the team spans 70 years.

He has binders filled with programs and ticket stubs from each decade, "I don't sell anything. This is all part of my collection."

His favorite stadium is Kezar, the first home of the 49ers.

From the seats to the tunnel where the players rushed onto the field.

"Kezar is a sanctuary to me because that's where it all started." Jacobs said he went on to own five sports memorabilia stores and write five books about the 49ers.

One is filled with comments from fans about what it was like going to the games at Kezar.

"A lot of people think I'm crazy because I do this. They're like family. They're like my second family," said Jacobs about his beloved 49ers.

Through the team's success and tougher times, he's faithful.

"I'm a fanatic. I don't miss a game," Jacobs said he's far from being done.

He's planning to write a book about the 49ers' years at Candlestick Park and Levi's Stadium.