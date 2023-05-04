$4,000 in Koi fish stolen from SJ Japanese Friendship Garden

The San Jose Police Department is looking for suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars of Koi fish, from the Japanese Friendship Garden Park.

Park officials said staffers made the startling discovery after Saturday morning’s opening. Someone had gotten into a secure, locked area and made off with approximately 50 Koi fish, worth $4,000.

"Noticed water on the ground, and entered the restricted area and found fish were flopping on the floor," said Manny Cota, San Jose Region II parks manager.

He said the ponds at the park date back to the mid-'60s, in celebration of Sister City status between San Jose and Okayama, Japan.

Now, more than 100 Koi fish are here for public viewing.

"Yeah l love the Koi fish!," said Chicago tourist Mei Qun.

Added her sister-in-law, Tong Chen, "It’s nice to see that they are here. And they’re huge too."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dozens of Koi fish reported stolen from San Jose public garden

And expensive. Koi can range in price, from hundreds of dollars for the smaller ones to hundreds of thousands of dollars for the larger variety.

Pet experts said this type of fish is similar to designer dogs, in cost and popularity.

"There’s a lot of people who are fans of Koi. And good Koi are expensive," said Lissa Shoun, owner of Andy’s Pet Shop. "Stealing is bad. And stealing live animals, can the person even take care of them?"

That’s one question facing detectives, as officials and San Jose police fish for clues to the Koi’s whereabouts. The other "elephant" in the fish tank: How could someone break in, steal the fish, and leave, without cutting the chain or lock on the door?

"And that’s one of the things, we don’t really know," said Cota, with a sheepish grin.

The small group of employees who were working Friday and Saturday are being questioned.

Officials said this is the first time a break-in has targeted Koi fish, and taken a pump in the tank. Those with information are asked to call San Jose police.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter, @JesseKTVU and Instagram, @jessegontv.