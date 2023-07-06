4th suspect arrested in connection with 2018 fatal shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Salinas in 2018, according to police.

Felix Francisco, 43, died in the shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2018 on North Hebron Avenue, where he was walking when people in two vehicles approached him and people inside opened fire, Salinas police said.

Investigators previously identified and arrested three other people as suspects in the case -- Anthony Valdez, Anelu Tavale and Isaiah Sua -- then eventually identified Samsoni Toomalatai as the fourth suspect.

Toomalatai, who was 17 at the time and is now 22, was arrested on June 28 in San Jose and was booked into Monterey County Jail.

Police noted Francisco had no criminal history and was not a gang member, but did not specify a possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7277.