564-foot container ship adrift off Point Reyes coast

A 564-foot container ship went adrift approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes Friday, and the Coast Guard and other agencies went to the rescue, authorities said.

The container ship Wan Hai 176 began experiencing engine problems and went adrift and the Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Marin County responded, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders were notified around 1 p.m. Friday that the ship was experiencing engine problems while approximately 12 miles offshore. Around 3:45 p.m. the ship's captain reported that the ship was unable to properly anchor and was moving closer to shore, according to the Coast Guard.

Tugs were contacted at 6 p.m. to assist the Wan Hai 176 and responded, according to the Coast Guard.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard helicopter air crews to monitor the on-scene conditions around 6:20 p.m., the Coast Guard said.