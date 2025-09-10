6 hurt in shooting at marijuana event in San Francisco's Bayview

The Brief Six shot and wounded on Tuesday at a marijuana event in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. While at San Francisco General Hospital, police arrested a suspect who fired shots. Still unclear if two shootings are related.



Six people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a marijuana event in San Francisco's Bayview District.

Marijuana buds visible at crime scene

What we know:

On Wednesday, marijuana buds and bloodstains were still visible on the ground in a row of warehouses near 3rd Street and Burke Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when many people were at the gathering,

"That made for a volatile situation with a lot of confusion, a lot of people running for their lives," said San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca, a department spokesman.

One gunshot victim was taken by paramedics to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Four other victims showed up at the hospital themselves, while another victim ended up across the bay at Highland Hospital in Oakland.

The circumstances leading up the shooting are under investigation, Rueca said.

Shooting at hospital

What they're saying:

Adding to the chaos, police at SF General were securing the area when a man opened fire at people gathered at the hospital.

"Officers that were on scene at the hospital observed a male suspect shoot a firearm," Rueca said.

No one was hurt. Police arrested Darius Kittles, 35, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and weapons violations. It’s not clear if the hospital shooting was linked to the one on Burke Avenue, Rueca said.

Matt Boschetto and his wife run an e-commerce flower business in the complex on Burke.

"It’s just scary. I mean, being in this neighborhood, trying to operate in this neighborhood, it’s tough," Boschetto said. "There are times, not just now but in the past, where we felt unsafe and it’s just something it kind of really hammers in that this area needs more attention."

Boschetto shared a photo showing smeared blood and an evidence marker on a Toyota Sienna minivan belonging to Self-help for the Elderly, which delivers meals to homes.

On Wednesday, crews with the organization were in the parking lot, cleaning up.

The Bayview has been the scene of at least two homicides in recent months and other criminal activity.

Bayview community leader Theo Ellington was picking up his kids when the latest violence broke out.

"Things like this happen when there’s a lack of funding, there’s a lack of opportunity, there’s a lack of hope," Ellington said. "So unfortunately, we are sitting here faced with another shooting."

Boschetto agreed, saying, "It’s just really a shame, and I hope it's sort of a catalyst to get more attention to resources to this area."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, San Francisco police