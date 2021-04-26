7% of SF Unified upper-grade students return to class; some say it's not enough

A small group of middle and high school students will be allowed back on campus in the San Francisco Unified School District on Monday, but some parents and city leaders say it's just not enough.

There are about 2,000 middle and high school students returning to campus after more than 400 days of distance learning, which is only about 7 percent of all of the district's middle and high school students.

Some of those upper-grade students were welcomed back at International High School in Potrero Hill by the school's superintendent and school board president.

The 2,000 students invited to return include those upper-grade students who have been identified as having "severe difficulties with distance learning, as well as foster youth, students in public housing and unhoused students."

"These are the kids who should have been in school all along this year," said Meredith Willa Dodson of the San Francisco group called, Decreasing the Distance. "Right now, with what we know about the virus and what we know public health experts say we can do safely, we could be bringing back all middle and high schoolers back right now. "

There is still no plan or timeline to bring back all middle and high school stduents at SFUSD.

Elementary students returned to campuses, earlier this month.

The 4,000-member parent reopening group called the reopening plan disappointing.

Some of the students coming back to campus will have to continue doing distance learning on campus because about 500 educators in San Francisco have received medical waivers to continue teaching from home.