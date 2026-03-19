71-year-old Oakland grandmother is among finalists in national fitness competition

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The Brief A 71-year-old Oakland woman is competing in a national fitness competition. Bette Vargas is a champion bodybuilder. The grandmother is also a wellness consultant, health coach, and personal trainer.



A 71-year-old Oakland bodybuilder is defying age expectations as she seeks to inspire others to live a healthy and active life.

Bette Vargas is currently among the top vote-getters in the national Ms. Health & Fitness competition.

On Thursday, with just hours to go until the end of voting in the quarter-finals of the online competition, the septuagenarian was in 6th place. The winner of the entire contest will land a cover photo on Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine and take home $20,000.

In Vargas' entry, she shared her accomplishments as a USA and Global natural bodybuilding champion, and said she's "redefining strength, discipline and longevity, raising the bar for real fitness."

Started competing later in life

The backstory:

The mother of four, whose children are all in their 40s, said she began her fitness journey later in life, after raising her children.

While fitness and being active had always been an important part of her life, she said she funneled her attention and energy into her family for much of her early adult years.

"I was actually discovered as a bodybuilder when I was in the gym," Vargas shared. "But at that particular time, my focus was on getting my children into college. And so that was not something that I was really interested in. So this bodybuilding competition for me was a dream deferred."

The fitness expert and grandmother of four said it wasn’t until her late 30s, early 40s, that she started race-walking, and she really got into competing in physical fitness events.

"I became a race-walk champion," Vargas said.

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Through the years, she remained dedicated to fitness and when she was presented with the opportunity to compete in the bodybuilding arena, she went in with a give-it-a-shot attitude and ended up with medals.

"I said, ‘Okay, let me just try and see where I land,’" Vargas shared. "And actually, I won. I won the USA and I won the world."

Vargas said she competed in the national and the global Natural Bodybuilding contests in 2024, winning the bikini championship in her age category.

Exercise and nutrition

Her workout routine is consistent and varied.

"I do a four-day split. Two days, lower body, two days, upper body, and the rest, active cardio, and stretching," Vargas shared.

She's a vegan and disciplined in her nutrition.

Helping others

In addition to living a healthy and active life, Vargas said she's very devoted to helping others reach their fitness potential.

The fitness expert works as a wellness consultant, a holistic health coach, personal trainer, and is in the process of obtaining her certification as a yoga instructor.

She's also a content creator with hopes of sharing her knowledge widely.

She hosts the Crazy, Sexy Menopause YouTube channel.

Dig deeper:

Vargas said she has a special passion for helping and supporting women in midlife. In the summer, she plans to launch a community-based membership group called "Crazy Sexy Circle."

The health coach speaks to perimenopausal, menopausal, and post-menopausal women, with a focus on enhancing their lives in three key areas: mindset, meals and movement.

"My advice to them is that your life is yours. Live it well. Move more. Your mindset can change anything, as long as you make the decision to make that change, and then eat to live."

Never too late

Vargas also said that while adopting a healthy and active lifestyle is perhaps easier when you start younger, it's never too late.

"Just start. It doesn't matter what age you are. You can reverse many of the maladies that we have," the fitness coach said.

And perhaps she serves as living proof that age is what you make it, as she offered step by step advice on how to be in control of your health.

"Your health is your wealth," the senior said. "I’ve coined the phrase ‘LEAP,’ which is love your body, eat to live, adjust your attitude, and play every day. And that is so important. Once you get all of those together, then everything is gravy. I mean, not gravy, but you know, vegan gravy."

Voting for the quarter-finals of the Ms. Health & Fitness competition ends on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

To vote for Vargas, click here.