72-year-old man killed in hit-and-run collision

A man was killed after being struck by a car early Friday morning. A second person was injured but was not hospitalized.

The driver left the scene of the crash, near the intersection of South Almaden Avenue and West Virginia Street, and parked in his nearby driveway. He was later arrested at his home by San Jose police.

Out for a walk

What we know:

Richard Evans, 72, and his housemate, Julia Aguilera, were on their way to a friend's house around 2:45 a.m. when a speeding car "came out of nowhere" and hit them, Aguilera said.

The two were walking in the road, next to some parked cars because Evans uses a motorized wheelchair. Aguilera said the street is more even than the sidewalk, and easier for Evans to navigate.

"We were just walking, I was holding onto the back of his headrest," Aguilera said. "A car just came by and hit us. Hit my hand, and it just smashed right into him and took him."

Evans' friend Aaron Romero told KTVU that the collision sent Evans flying.

"A car came flying by and clipped the wheelchair. He probably flew 20 feet, and the wheelchair went all the way across the street," Romero said.

Evans was taken to the ICU, where he died of his injuries.

Aguilera was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following the collision, the driver went around the block and parked in his driveway, down the street from where Aguilera and Evans were struck. San Jose police arrested the man at his home.

South Almaden Avenue and West Virginia Street were both closed for several blocks around the scene of the accident while police investigated the collision.