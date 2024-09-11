How the Bay Area remembered 9/11

A number of Bay Area remembrances were held Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.

At San Francisco's Station 5, in, city leaders saluted as three bells, rang three times, the flag lowered to half-mast and the names of 343 New York first responders who died on that day were read.

For one firefighter who was on duty that day, she says it’s a day she’ll never forget, especially the uncertainty if there would be more targets. "It was just a very scary, surreal, kind of anxiety ridden; you know, 24 to 72, hours just to be prepared but then not knowing, anticipating but then not knowing," said Interim Chief Sandy Tong if the SF Fire Department.

In Oakland, city officials and firefighters shared memories and moments of silence for those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as recognizing the here and now.

"It's imperative that we never forget that moment, and we take a moment to think about the sacrifices we make to protect our own community; the courage it takes; the valor, the integrity," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel honored the fallen by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories; the height of the World Trade Towers.

In Los Gatos, a veteran's remembrance was held for Flight 93 heroes and veterans Todd Beamer and Mark Bingham, at the Flame of Liberty Memorial on the Civic Center lawn.

Online, a presentation by Veterans Voices recalled how many reacted to 911 as a call to arms.

Fifteen years after Dan Smee retired from the military in 1986 as a medic, he re-enlisted to respond to the attacks; ultimately assigned to Iraq.

"So, I joined the National Guard, but I didn't realize it was not too much longer after I reported to my unit that I was activated. I didn't think I'd be in a combat zone, but things unfolded and that's where I ended up," said Smee.

On 9/11, Mike Hudson was getting ready to graduate 700 new Marines.

"Knowing that there was gonna be a response. We knew that American would respond, and we knew we'd be part of that; specifically our recruits who were graduating. So, off to war they went and then the rest of us were trying to find a way to get into the fight ourselves," said Hudson.

Hudson ultimately did get into the fight; deployed to the Middle East.