9-year-old girl killed, 4 with major injures, after rollover crash in Concord

A 9-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning when the SUV she was in, along with five other people, left the road at the northbound Interstate 680/Highway 242 split in Concord and rolled over several times.

The CHP said at 10:30 a.m. it was searching for the 30-year-old male driver, who fled the scene.

Four other females inside the car were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries.

The CHP received the initial report at 5:14 a.m. about the crash. The gray Mazda CX-9 was traveling northbound when it traveled through the dirt median separating the two freeways and overturned several times, landing on its roof.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said "several" occupants in the vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts.

The CHP said anyone with information about the crash, or the whereabouts of the 30-year-old male driver, can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.