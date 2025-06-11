Al Pastor Papi's downtown San Francisco location is now open

San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant program welcomed three new businesses to the downtown area.

New pop-ups

What we know:

The new pop-ups include a Mexico-City-style taqueria, an interactive art studio and a clothing retailer.

The Vacant to Vibrant program transforms empty storefronts into vibrant community spaces.

Back in April, we reported on founder and head chef Miguel Escobedo's plans to turn his food truck, Al Pastor Papi, into a brick and mortar store. Now that location at 232 O'Farrell Street is open and serving his sumptuous, award-winning al pastor cooked on a spit roast, or ‘El Trompo’ for those who are in the know.

Escobedo's bold Mexican flavors will be accessible in what the program calls one of the city's most high-traffic corridors.

Mexico City street food in San Francisco

In a news release on Wednesday, Ecobedo said he's honored to bring a taste of Mexico City's street food to downtown.

"This is about sharing our culture, feeding both locals and visitors, and proving that community, culture, and our signature tacos can help spark San Francisco’s transformation," Escobedo said.

Clothing and crafts

Following Al Pastor Papi's Wednesday grand opening is Craftivity, the interactive art studio offers hands-on maker experiences and team-building workshops. Crafitvity opens Friday, June 13 at 215 Fremont Street. Both of these businesses will celebrate soft openings for the month of June. Patrons are asked to follow along on social media to see upcoming events and announcements.

Perhaps Nooworks, a local apparel brand, is putting the ‘vibrant’ in this program's name. Their colors and artist-designed prints are bold and so is that fact that they offer inclusive sizing. Nooworks Union Square location at 236 Powell is now open.

"Bringing back Downtown San Francisco means creating spaces to make this area into a thriving 24/7 neighborhood," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "We’re just getting started - and we’ll keep investing in small businesses to power our city’s comeback."

The ongoing Vacant to Vibrant project has been revitalizing underused spaces in San Francisco that were vacated, especially during the pandemic.