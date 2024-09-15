Alameda Comedy Club to close

The Brief The Alameda Comedy Club will close its current location by the end of the year No additional shows will be scheduled The club cited an "overall slowdown" in the entertainment sector in their decision



It will soon be the final curtain for the Alameda Comedy Club, as the company plans to close by the end of the year.

On a Facebook post Friday, the Alameda Comedy Club said they have decided against renewing their five-year lease.

The club signed its lease just months before the COVID pandemic that brought California and the world to a standstill. During that time, the club received no government assistance because they were considered a startup.

"It was all on us," the club shared.

Keeping the club during that period proved expensive for the club, and since the pandemic, an overall slowdown in the entertainment sector has proven difficult to sell enough tickets to break even, they said.

"It has been an absolute joy to bring our shows along with great food and cocktails to you these past few years…We are grateful that we shared this experience with our amazing staff and with all of the wonderful, talented performers that have graced our stage," the club shared in their post.

Their website currently advertises shows through Dec. 22. No additional shows will be scheduled as the company figures out their options.

KTVU reached out to the Alameda Comedy Club and is awaiting comment.