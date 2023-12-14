article

The city of Alameda on Thursday agreed to pay the 7-year-old son of Mario Gonzalez $11 million, the largest award paid to a child in California in at least 10 years, according to the boy's lawyer.

Gonzalez died after three officers struggled to restrain him in a prone position in April 2021.

The Alameda County coroner’s office ruled the death a hominide, and later said that Gonzalez died from methamphetamine along with stress from being restrained.

Attorneys for Gonzalez’s family commissioned their own autopsy, which found he died from restrained asphyxia.

"This proves that Mario didn't die of methamphetamine," said civil rights attorney Julia Sherwin about the settlement. "Officers killed him. And little Mario should be proud that he vindicated his father's death."

While both parties agreed to the amount, Sherwin said United States Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu still needs to approve the settlement, which she expected.

The city of Alameda wasn't available for immediate comment.

The deadly altercation began when Alameda police got a call on the non-emergency line about an intoxicated man walking around a small parklet in front of their homes.

Body camera footage showed one of the officers speaking to Gonzalez for nine minutes before he and two others restrained Gonzalez face-down on the ground for five minutes.

Gonzalez stopped breathing while being handcuffed and was later pronounced dead.

The body-worn camera video of the death sparked outrage and came amid national upheaval one year after the death of George Floyd.

In May 2022, the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, as the city's independent administrative investigation into the death of the 26-year-old found the officers acted "consistent with department policies."

There were no sustained findings against the officers, who have since returned to work, and none of them were ever criminally charged.

"Mario was a peaceful, calm person. He was a very mellow guy,"Mario Jr.'s mother, Andrea Cortez, said in a statement. "He adored our son and was a good father. The police should have known to use better tactics with Mario. He wasn’t hurting anyone and he was clearly confused. If they had rolled him on his side when the first officer said to, my son’s father might still be here."

The City of Alameda acknowledged the settlement in a statement, saying in part: "The parties further agreed that the settlement shall not be construed as an admission by any party of liability or of any fact that might give rise to liability for any purpose."