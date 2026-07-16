SFPD continues search for 3 missing, boat wreckage after Alcatraz tragedy

The Brief Authorities say three boaters remain unaccounted for, as of Thursday afternoon. The Volare went down Tuesday afternoon with 20 people on board. First responders and good Samaritans rescued 16 people following the sinking. The San Francisco Police Department is leading the search and recovery operation.



The San Francisco Police Department continued its search on Thursday for three people who remain missing after a boat sank Tuesday afternoon with 20 people on board near Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay.

One man is confirmed dead, 16 people have been rescued, and three passengers remain unaccounted for following the incident.

San Francisco police found a body near Treasure Island on Thursday afternoon, though the person has not been positively identified or tied to the sinking vessel Volare.

The Volare went down Tuesday afternoon with 20 people on board. First responders and good Samaritans rescued 16 people following the sinking.

One man, 79-year-old Clifford Boisa, was declared dead.

3 remain missing in SF Bay

Authorities say three boaters remain unaccounted for, as of Thursday afternoon.

Family members told KTVU that Clifford Boisa's wife, Jackie, is among those who have not been located. Clifford Boisa's sister, Carol, and a family friend are also missing. The family stated they believe the missing individuals went down with the boat.

Search for boat wreckage

The San Francisco Police Department is leading the search and recovery operation. SFPD marine divers and a team from Alameda County are using boat-mounted sonar to conduct a grid search for the boat's wreckage and unaccounted for passengers.

Once the vessel has been located and positively identified, SFPD will coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard and other partner agencies to evaluate recovery options. Officials will then determine whether a safe and feasible recovery operation can be conducted.

SFPD Officer Brien Hoo noted that the depth of the vessel's location will play a major role in the recovery plans.

Ocean depth impacts search

"It is an extreme depth that our divers cannot go past," Hoo said. "So we're gonna have to look for a specialized company that could help with recovery and help lift the boat. Once we figured out all those factors and, of course, it is an ongoing process."

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay continues to be active with marine traffic passing through the area where the boat sank.

Local fisherman Jim Roberts said boaters are keeping a close watch. Roberts, who was not surprised that civilians leaped into action to rescue survivors, said he is keeping an eye open for any clues as he navigates the bay.

"Do we look out for debris? Absolutely, debris from that boat," Roberts said. "If we see something that we think may connect to those people, we would grab it for sure."