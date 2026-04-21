Alcatraz tours suddenly canceled for dock repairs

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The Brief Alcatraz Island will be closed through Friday to allow maintenance crews to perform dock repairs. Authorities did not say what prompted the dock repairs, nor did they specify when on Friday the island would reopen to the public.



Alcatraz Island will be closed through the end of the week to allow maintenance crews to perform dock repairs at the San Francisco tourist destination.

What we know:

The closure began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Friday, according to the National Park Service.

The service added that all scheduled tours in that span have been refunded, and those looking to reschedule can do so by contacting Alcatraz City Cruises.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what prompted the dock repairs, nor did they specify when on Friday the island would reopen to the public.