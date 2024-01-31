Shooting involving CHP blocks southbound lanes of I-280 in San Francisco

article

A shooting involving police shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A sig-alert was issued just before 5 p.m. Officials did not go into detail about where exactly the shooting occurred or what led up to the shooting.

Officials did not have details on injuries or potential suspects.

KTVU's traffic reporter said at least one person was taken to a local hospital.

The situation, first reported at around 4:40 p.m., was officially described as police department activity. Traffic is diverting at Mariposa Street.

The area around Brannan Street and 6th Street, King Street, 5th Street and Cesar Chavez is affected.

The estimated time to reopen the lanes is unknown. Drivers should use alternate routes.

A KTVU crew is on the way to gather more information about what happened.

We will update this story as we learn more details.