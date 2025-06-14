Alleged San Jose sideshow promoter arrested

article

A San Jose man is accused of promoting multiple sideshows throughout the city while on probation, police said Friday.

Police arrested Louie Ristow for promoting an estimated 13 sideshows from March to December 2024, including during Cinco de Mayo weekend, where he allegedly organized and advertised nine sideshows, officials said.

Police said they began investigating Ristow in January and said he was on active probation.

The 22-year-old was arrested on June 3 in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for promotion of illegal sideshows and probation violation.

Ristow has since been released from custody.

City leaders speak on arrest

What they're saying:

Police Chief Paul Joseph reiterated the department's commitment to protecting the city and said even if someone isn't arrested immediately, they will follow through.

City Manager Jennifer Maguire called the sideshows a detriment to San Jose and said measures will continue to be taken to protect residents.

Mayor Matt Mahan echoed their sentiments.

"In a city that works hard to build community and care for each other, we won’t let chaos take the wheel. This arrest makes it clear: if you promote violence, endanger lives, and hijack our streets, you’ll be held accountable," Mahan said.

What you can do:

Those with information about this case are asked to contact Sgt. Winco with the San Jose Police Department at 3776@sanjoseca.gov.

Featured article