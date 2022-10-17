Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County

article

The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement.

Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.

On Saturday, Stockton Police arrested Brownlee for allegedly killing six people. Based on the tips, police said they were able to zero in on Brownlee.

A surveillance team followed the suspect while he was driving and watched his patterns. They determined early Saturday morning he was on "a mission to kill," officials said.

"He was out hunting," said Chief Stanley McFadden. "He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 am this morning."

Officers said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was allegedly armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody.

Records show he lives in Stockton, within 3 or 4 miles of the shooting deaths in that city. Brownlee appears to have relatives who have lived in East Oakland, where a 2021 shooting death has been linked to the case.