Dive teams search for missing Army specialist swept into ocean off Big Sur coast

The Brief The search for Army Specialist Amanpreet Thind entered its fourth day as dive teams finally entered the water, after he was swept off rocks at Sobranes Point, which is within Garrapata State Park. Thind, a Defense Language Institute student, was swept away during hazardous surf conditions. Recovery efforts are set to continue on Wednesday.



The search continued for a fourth day on Tuesday for a missing Army specialist swept out to sea off the Big Sur coast.

It happened during a period when the National Weather Service had issued a beach hazards warning for unusually large waves.

Dive teams enter water as conditions improve

What we know:

Divers from California State Parks and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office were finally able to enter the water on Tuesday after days of hazardous conditions that prevented water search efforts.

"We had our dive team in all day," Monterey County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Eric Bixler said. "The water just became clearer, so we have about 35-foot visibility inside the water. We have been diving and looking around."

Bixler added that teams are focusing on areas where a body could have been trapped underwater by rock formations and ocean currents."

Specialist swept away in weekend incident

The backstory:

On Saturday afternoon, 35-year-old Amanpreet Thind and two women were swept off rocks at Sobranes Point within Garrapata State Park.The women managed to make it back to shore safely.

The incident occurred one week after a man and his 7-year-old daughter died in the same state park when they were pulled into the ocean by large waves.

Thind, an Army specialist from New Jersey, was a student at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey.

His brother and friends visited the scene on Tuesday to observe search efforts, but did not speak publicly.

Defense Language Institute expresses condolences

What they're saying:

In a statement, the institute said: "We offer our deepest condolences to the Thind family during this difficult time. We are providing those impacted with every resource and support service available and extend our heartfelt gratitude to first responders working tirelessly to locate Spc. Thind."

State park officials urged visitors to understand conditions before approaching the shoreline.

"We have had a lot of increase in our lifeguard presence, making preventative contacts with the public," said Chief Ranger Mike Dippel of the State Parks Monterey District. Adding that it has "helped a lot. We are going to continue to try to expand that lifeguard program."

Search to resume Wednesday

What's next:

Sheriff’s deputies said recovery efforts will resume Wednesday, when ocean conditions and underwater visibility are expected to continue improving.