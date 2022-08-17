Expand / Collapse search

Arraignment set for man who allegedly attacked 49ers fan induced into coma

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 3:21PM
An arraignment is set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan which resulted in a medically-induced coma.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. 

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. 

Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation with Daniel Luna, 40, outside SoFi stadium in Janurary's NFC championship games. 

Luna was punched in the head and was knocked to the ground, ending up in a medically-induced coma. 

Luna, who owns Mistura restaurant in Oakland, suffered brain trauma, but is now out of the hospital and rehabbing. 

Cifuentes claimed the incident was self-dense. 