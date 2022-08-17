Arraignment set for man who allegedly attacked 49ers fan induced into coma

An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury.

Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation with Daniel Luna, 40, outside SoFi stadium in Janurary's NFC championship games.

Luna was punched in the head and was knocked to the ground, ending up in a medically-induced coma.

Luna, who owns Mistura restaurant in Oakland, suffered brain trauma, but is now out of the hospital and rehabbing.

Cifuentes claimed the incident was self-dense.