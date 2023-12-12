Warrant issued for fan who allegedly entered Steph Curry's home for autograph

article

A foreign exchange student accused of trespassing at the Atherton mansion of Warriors star Steph Curry has a warrant out for his arrest after he skipped court.

Sheng Gao, 18, failed to appear for his arraignment on the misdemeanor charge of aggravated trespassing on Dec. 7 at San Mateo County Superior Court, which resulted in the judge issuing an arrest warrant, online court records show.

Gao was arrested on Oct. 15 after he allegedly got past the security fence at the Curry residence, gaining entry to the home all in an attempt to get an autograph from the two-time MVP, Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher confirmed.

The Palo Alto Daily Post was the first to report the trespassing incident at Curry's $30 million home. The outlet said Gao approached the home on Selby Lane and began pressing buttons on the security gate keypad. When it opened. He allegedly walked up the driveway and entered the home through an unlocked front door.

Although Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, were not home, their children and nanny were reportedly there. The nanny confronted Gao, who told the woman he wanted an autograph from Curry.

The woman told Gao to leave, and he complied.

The nanny called police who located Gao nearby. He confessed to unlawfully entering the Curry home, but he didn't take anything from the residence.

After being cited and released, Gao was scheduled for his arraignment on the aggravated trespassing charge, but he failed to appear.

According to the East Bay Times, Gao is a Chinese exchange student, who lives in Cupertino.