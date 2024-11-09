Art exhibit, tribute by Warriors fans for Klay Thompson ahead of game at Chase Center

There are tributes in the works for Klay Thompson coming from Golden State Warriors fans and the team.

Klay is scheduled to play Tuesday at Chase Center, marking his first time back since he joined the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans say they want to thank Klay with a special display in Oakland, which opened Friday night. It's a pop-up art exhibit held in downtown Oakland.

While Klay is no longer with the Golden State Warriors, he remains in the hearts of fans who say he is a major part of the team's championship pedigree.

"Just want to catch that moment when Klay is in that zone, and he's ready to shoot," said Jonathan Chan.

He produced the exhibit called Klay Area, and he's among the 15 artists whose work is on display.

Klay Thompson is the star of this exhibit.

Thirty-one pieces of artwork pay homage to number 11 when he was with the Dubs.

"A huge thank you to Klay for the amazing part that he played. Turning us from kind of a laughingstock into a dynasty," said Chan.

This tribute coincides with the first time Klay will return to play at Chase Center on Tuesday as a member of his new team, the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors plan their own salute to Captain Klay, which includes giving out captain's hats to all fans on that night.

The 4-time NBA champion frequently navigated the waters of the San Francisco Bay on his vessel.

He often commuted to Chase Center by boat.

Now, Klay remains a Bay Area fan favorite.

"He's an inspirational person. He shows what hard work is about, what teamwork is about, and also what a winner is," said artist Shomari Smith of Oakland.

He showed his love with his mosaic-style illustrations which have words describing Klay, such as "four-time NBA champ" embedded into his drawings.

"You can just tell how different each of the pieces are and to hear that it's by a different artist in the area. It's just beautiful to see different interpretations of the same person," said Carah Hwang, a visitor from Orange County.

One painting of Klay was done by Erik Maestre, a Santa Clara artist who also worked as a union plumber.

"He's always been my favorite Warrior player, so I was bummed out when we let him go. Just loved him shooting. Loved watching him play. The first jersey I ever bought," said Maestre.

There are many pieces that make reference to Klay off the court and on his boat, an aspect loved by fans.

"Klay had so many personas. I love that all of these address that," said Chan, who plans to attend Tuesday's game.

The art exhibit is available this Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

It's being held at 485 9th St. in Oakland, where many pieces are for sale.

Organizers say anyone interested in getting more information should go see the exhibit.

