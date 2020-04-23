As tempting as warm weather may be, you still need to maintain physical distance

Cabin fever is the symptom that so many of us are dealing with nowadays and increasing temperatures on the horizon for the weekend could be the cure, but that comes with a warning for those heading outdoors.

“Look, we’re walking into a very warm weekend and most beautiful weekend,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom during his Thursday briefing as he acknowledged the potential problems that the weather will bring with it. “People are prone to wanting to go to the beaches, parks, playgrounds (or) go on a hike.”

How you do each of those things depends on where you live because of the different shelter-in-place orders in each Bay Area county.

Earlier this week, KTVU reported on the rules in San Mateo, which are perhaps the strictest in the region, restricting people from traveling more than five miles from their home for recreation.

In the East Bay, counties such as Alameda include no such restriction in their shelter-in-place orders, but social and physical distancing is strictly enforced.

As people head outdoors to enjoy warmer weather, authorities say they will be watchful that people are adhering to the rules.

“We’re really encouraging park patrons to come to the parks, enjoy, get their recreation but do it safely,” said Capt. Lance Brede with the East Bay Regional Park District Police Dept.

The department is a 74-person team charged with overseeing 125,000 acres in 73 parks across Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Capt. Brede said one area expected to see an increase in hikers, bikers and dog walkers is Tilden Park.

“We anticipate this weekend that that park will get heavily used. Lake Chabot located in Castro Valley is a heavily used park that we’re monitoring,” Capt. Brede said Thursday.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police said they’ll be using their helicopter to monitor their facilities from the air for people picnicking or playing group sports.

If they spot increase usage, they could take measures which include limiting access to certain park, if necessary.