AT&T outage: Customers report phone service down; Cricket, Verizon also impacted

Thousands of AT&T cell phone users across the U.S. reported network outages on Thursday morning, in addition to Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Verizon and other customers.

The cause of the outages wasn't immediately clear.

Here’s what’s known about the reported cellular outages, including what the "SOS" mode means on iPhone:

AT&T phone outage

DownDetector.com, an outage tracking site, showed thousands of outages reported starting around 4 a.m. ET, mostly impacting mobile phone users.

Outages were reported in many major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

As of 8 a.m. ET, there were nearly 63,000 outages reported, DownDetector.com shows.

Cricket Wireless outage

AT&T appeared to have the most reported outages, followed by Cricket Wireless at over 13,000 reports at of 8 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com.

Verizon, T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and others also had reported outages, DownDetector showed.

iPhone, Android ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

During the outage, iPhone and Android users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

However, many reported being unable to dial 911 on Thursday morning – prompting sheriff departments nationwide to share alternative information on how to call in for emergency services.

In Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office explained that residents should call the non-emergency number, which is 407-665-6650.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.