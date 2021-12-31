Authorities seek mom who allegedly escaped Santa Rosa police, left toddler in car, cold and crying

article

Santa Rosa police on Friday said they are looking for a 34-year-old mother, who they say had been drinking and then left her 18-month-old child alone in her minivan in frigid temperatures, cold and crying.

A neighbor called police at 1:20 a.m. to Madrus Rose Street and Winterhaven Avenue after they spotted the mother in a white minivan playing loud music.

When police arrived, they found Melissa Doyle, who appeared to be intoxicated in the driver's seat. She refused to comply with police orders and roll down her window, police said. Officers saw her toddler and a bottle of vodka also in the car.

Doyle, looking to be drunk, sped away in her minivan with her child, police said.

Officers began to follow Doyle, who was driving away through residential streets.

About 10 minutes later, police found the minivan parked several blocks away on Summercreek Drive.

Doyle had run away on foot, police said, but she had left her toddler inside the minivan. She was cold, crying and had no warm clothes on, police said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then released to a relative.

Doyle is now wanted on charges of felony child endangerment and evading arrest.

Anyone with information should call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.