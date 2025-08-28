Bail at $1M for suspect in alleged attack on Richmond AC Transit bus driver

The Brief Bail for Mandingo Hayes, 54, was set at $1.17 million. The suspect has prior convictions, authorities said. Hayes allegedly attacked his partner just as she was finishing her shift as an AC Transit bus operator.



Bail was set at over $1 million for a man accused of attacking his spouse on an AC Transit bus in Richmond as she finished her shift, prosecutors said.

DA: Suspect used knife, pepper spray

What we know:

A judge set bail at $1.17 million for Mandingo Alfroconus Hayes, 54, following the attack around 7:35 a.m. Monday just outside the Richmond BART station.

Authorities said Hayes has prior convictions.

Hayes allegedly attacked his partner with a knife and pepper spray on board her bus after she wrapped up her shift as an AC Transit driver.

Officials said he cut the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

He was charged with felony attempted murder, two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and resisting arrest.

"Our office is committed to holding offenders accountable while ensuring survivors of domestic abuse receive the protection and support they need," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "This prosecution reflects our broader mission to break the cycle of abuse and promote community safety.

Hayes was arraigned Thursday afternoon.