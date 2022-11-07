Officials prepare for a busy election day as early voting numbers are lower than expected

With low voter turnout across California, Bay Area elections officials are gearing up for a busy Election Day with tools to insure transparency, access, and a potential flood of ballots.

Data from Political Data Inc. shows less than 5 million registered California voters have cast their ballots as of Monday evening, despite close to 22 million ballots being mailed out. That’s only a 22% return rate.

"I’m very anxious about the election," Oakland voter Jerry Budin said. "We don’t have democracy if you don’t vote."

In Alameda County, the registrar of voters is using its virtual election count observation platform that allows the public to watch vote processing. This year it has several live-streaming cameras to observe ballot opening and signature verification from any device and from any place.

The county said the goal is to increase transparency and confidence in the election process.

"This is something new for us," Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis said. "This is just another way for us to insure and show that everybody’s vote is being counted."

In Contra Costa County, votes are already being tabulated using as vote-by-mail ballots arrive. For weeks, they’ve been collected, checked and double-checked before getting counted.

Elections officials say safeguards are in place to make sure each registered voter is only able to vote once.

"We really have it down to a science right now and really looking at our returns," Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said. "We’re preparing all of our polling places, all of our equipment is being installed, poll workers are setting up and getting ready to serve the voters."

Currently, in Contra Costa County there’s only a 26% return rate, which historically low.

Gong said it is possible that turnout changes dramatically tomorrow with a flood of voters to meet their anticipated 50% turnout rate.

But forecasted rainy weather could dampen the number of people showing up to the polls.

Early voting was still underway Monday, with some wanting to insure they have the opportunity to make their voice heard.

"Once we got in here they were very friendly and helpful," Martinez voter Paul Cianci said. "Piece of cake."

Elections officials in the Bay Area stress having a plan in place for Election Day.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. across the state.

And vote-by-mail ballots must be placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. or postmarked with Tuesday’s date.

"Voting is the thing to do," said Oakland voter Trina Fagans. "Everyone needs to vote. It’s your right."

