Barbara Boxer endorses Rep. Adam Schiff, breaking neutrality promise

Another endorsement is in the bag for the frontrunner in the California U.S. Senate race: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.

Boxer made the endorsement public Thursday, calling Schiff a "pragmatic progressive who gets things done."

Schiff represents California's 30th district. He currently leads in the polls ahead of former LA Dodgers player Steve Garvey, who is running as a Republican, and Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, representatives of California's 47th and 12th districts, respectively.

Boxer previously said she would remain neutral due to her friendship with Schiff and Lee unless she saw Democrat-on-Democrat attacks.

However, "unwarranted pointed attacks" she accuses Porter of making against Schiff have made her reconsider.

She also said she hopes that Schiff and Lee make it to the general election.

Boxer and the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein were elected together in 1992, later dubbed the "Year of the Woman," as they both became the first women to represent California on the national stage.

The candidates are vying to replace her seat, currently occupied by Laphonza Butler, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and confirmed she would not run for the seat.

Schiff has also been endorsed by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.